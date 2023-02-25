SBS news in Russian — 25.02.2023

SBS news in Russian — 25.02.2023Play09:23Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.59MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesUS announces new sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasionDemonstration in support of Ukraine in Melbourne: "In this sense we should all be a little bit Ukrainian"Mariupol is an occupied city of contrasts: devastation and new buildingsUkrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Sixth story