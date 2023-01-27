SBS news in Russian — 27.01.2023

SBS news in Russian — 27.01.2023Play12:02 Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.02MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesProducer Victoria Carwin: "I've always dreamed to work on my own James Bond film"Don't use social media to reach us, ATO warns customersSBS Russian program — Live 26.01.2023SBS news in Russian — 26.01.2023