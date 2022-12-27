SBS news in Russian — 27.12.2022

SBS RussianOther ways to listen SBS news in Russian — 27.12.2022Play12:50SBS RussianOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.75MB)Published 27 December 2022 at 1:07pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Published 27 December 2022 at 1:07pmBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodes'This song is a powerful call to stay strong and not lose faith in goodness, no matter what.'The ups and downs of Australia's 2022SBS Russian program — Live 26.12.2022Santa Claus might not come to US cities. What happened?