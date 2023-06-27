SBS news in Russian — 27.06.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Uladzislau Khandohi.jpg

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus: "I know the Ukrainian participants, they are my good friends"

Laura playing with her son (SBS).jpg

Government increases daycare subsidies - but fees have increased beforehand

SBS Russian live studio.jpeg

Coal and sanctions: An ASX-listed company continues mining in Russia despite possible sanctions breach

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 26.06.2023