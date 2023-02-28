SBS news in Russian — 28.02.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

332260684_934065917615228_1222951637770370712_n.jpg

Melbourne-based entrepreneur Jess Koroleva: "In Australia, customers are sympathetic to business moms"

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Tatyana from Gostomel: "The children we care about now will restore our Ukraine"

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Changes to superannuation are flagged by the federal government

Sarah Bendetsky presenting her stories.jpg

Lessons of Purim and of... Panda Mia