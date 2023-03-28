SBS news in Russian — 28.03.2023

SBS news in Russian — 28.03.2023Play12:25Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.36MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodes'Not Australian': Australian university's Russian student boycott draws criticismSBS Russian program — Live 27.03.2023SBS news in Russian — 27.03.2023Economics podcast: AUKUS - the economics behind a nuclear submarine fleet