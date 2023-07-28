SBS news in Russian — 28.07.2023

SBS news in Russian — 28.07.2023Play09:40Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.85MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesFull of surprises: How Kate Ritchie's family found a trunk from Imperial Russia in her grandfather's old shedWashington Post: Putin appeared "paralysed" in the first hours of Prigozhin's mutiny'Shoigu has a lot to learn from North Korea in terms of continuing the war for the sake of war'SBS Russian program — Live 27.07.2023