SBS news in Russian — 30.01.2023

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics Podcast: Is the 2023 recession coming?

Novak.png

Australian Open. The most interesting moments of the finals of the largest tennis tournament

Ukraine War

Ukraine calls on Western countries to speed up the transfer of tanks and also asks for missiles and aircraft

protestor against war with sign

I am Russian, and I am against war. Ivan Krestotcov