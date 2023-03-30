SBS news in Russian — 30.03.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Peaceful action "WHERE YOU" in Lviv, Ukraine - 16 Mar 2023

What books about war can help discuss the subject with children?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.03.2023

Close up of senior Asian woman getting Covid-19 vaccine in arm for Coronavirus immunization by a doctor at hospital. Elderly healthcare and illness prevention concept

Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likely

Leonid Volkov and Sima.jpg

Leonid Volkov, a key ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is visiting Australia