SBS news in Russian — 31.10.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

394591195_240153599065468_1938439684104195834_n.jpg

Job market scams: How to tell a fake vacancy?

unnamed.jpg

Как говорить с родными на острые темы и не разорвать отношения

unnamed.jpg

How to talk about sensitive topics with relatives without compromising the relationship

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.10.2023