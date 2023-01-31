SBS news in Russian — 31.01.2023

News Bulletin Russian

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

327844300_908414553939829_8681542219948287987_n.jpg

Former SBS Russian Producer Olga Klepova is pleased with her work at Lingokids

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.01.2023

online dating

National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

online dating

Как защитить пользователей приложений для знакомств?