SBS news in Russian — 31.03.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Toddler obesity study

Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Peaceful action "WHERE YOU" in Lviv, Ukraine - 16 Mar 2023

What books about war can help discuss the subject with children?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.03.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 30.03.2023