SBS news in Russian — 4.10.2023

SBS news in Russian — 4.10.2023Play13:12Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.09MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian students study Stanislavski, using the principles of Mikhail Chekhov and Anton ChekhovSBS news in Russian — 3.10.2023Four and a half years results in a 5000-page Disability report with 200 recommendationsSBS Russian program — Live 2.10.2023