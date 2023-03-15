SBS news in Russian — 15.03.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine War

A Russian jet caused a US Reaper drone to crash over the Black Sea

333270641_1296546067562348_8606800204393728965_n.jpg

"I'll be back; I just don't know how soon"

95th Academy Awards - Show

Who won the Oscars 2023?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 13.03.2023