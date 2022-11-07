SBS Russian

SBS Russian program - Live 7.11.2022

SBS Russian

Artist Irina Iris

Artist Irina Iris Source: Supplied / Supplied by Irina Iris

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 2:27pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You can listen to SBS Russian program live on the radio, on our website and on the SBS Radio app. If you missed the broadcast, don't worry: now you can listen to the recorded programs any time on any podcast platform: https://podfollow.com/sbs-russian.

Published 7 November 2022 at 2:27pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

310200539_660858992055201_6378642192525807953_n.jpg

Australian students from Thinklum school won International robot contest Robocon2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 07.11.22

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics Podcast: Energy Prices in Australia

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Shula Kirovsky