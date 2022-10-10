SBS Russian

SBS Russian program - live 10.10.2022

Artist Irina Iris

Artist Irina Iris Source: Supplied / Supplied by Irina Iris

Published 10 October 2022
By SBS Russian
You can listen to SBS Russian program live on the radio, on our website and on the SBS Radio app. If you missed the broadcast, don't worry: now you can listen to the recorded programs any time on any podcast platform: https://podfollow.com/sbs-russian.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Latest podcast episodes

Director of the Russian Film Festival Nicholas Maksymow: 'This year we had a lot of doubts whether to hold the festival'

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 10.10.2022

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics Podcast: About the Construction Industry in Australia

Baltic Sea Pipeline

Ecologist Nord Stream explosions: "It is not clear whether this affected old shells with chemical munitions"