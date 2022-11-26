SBS Russian program — Live 26.11.2022

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Artist Irina Iris Source: Supplied / Supplied by Irina Iris
Published 26 November 2022 at 1:51pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
You can listen to SBS Russian program live on the radio, on our website and on the SBS Radio app. If you missed the broadcast, don't worry: now you can listen to the recorded programs any time on any podcast platform: https://podfollow.com/sbs-russian.
Published 26 November 2022 at 1:51pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share