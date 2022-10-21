SBS Russian

Она успела похоронить королеву, экономику, фунт стерлинга и консервативную партию

Prime Minister Liz Truss in London, UK - 19 Oct 2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street for Parliament to take a session of Prime Ministers Questions in London. Truss position has become fragile with more controversies emerging from U-turns made on the governments mini budget measures. (Photo by Tejas Sandhu / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 22 October 2022 at 9:40am
By Sima Tsyskin
'The resignation of Liz Truss from the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain was expected, but unprecedented,' says Yuri Goligorsky, a journalist from London. This is a Russian language content.

