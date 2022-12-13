SBS Russian

Shock at shooting in regional Queensland

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

Police work near the scene of the fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 14 December 2022 at 9:54am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Six people have been shot dead at a rural property in Queensland - two police officers, a member of the public and three people alleged to be responsible for the deaths. Queensland police confirmed the two police officers were shot and killed in an ambush at a remote property west of Brisbane, in the Darling Downs.

