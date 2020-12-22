Silent killers: heatwaves and skin damage

Silent killers: heatwaves and skin damagePlay07:52 Source: GettyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.43MB) While La Niña is expected to bring a wetter summer season, the Bureau of Meteorology, also predicts that heatwaves will last over a prolonged period.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 1.11.2023How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?From Stalin's political prisoners to the Putin's ones: Letters, songs, and memorySBS news in Russian — 31.10.2023