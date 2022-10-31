SBS Russian

Single-use plastics ban moves to new phase

OCEAN PLASTICS RESEARCH

Rubbish including plastics in an ocean Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Published 31 October 2022 at 11:36am
By Lin Evlin, Svetlana Printcev
Phase two of the New South Wales government's ban of single-use plastics begins from Tuesday. Items such as plastic cutlery, plates and bowls will be phased out across the state in a move flagged 12 months ago. And while all Australian jurisdictions are making changes, environment groups say greater coordination will be critical to solving the pollution crisis.

