Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

australian visa

Is it time for a new look at migration into Australia Source: iStockphoto / Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a number of public hearings in their efforts to reshape Australia's migration system. Their inquiry seeks to address a growing skills and labour shortage throughout the economy with experts suggesting that skilled migrants are the answer to future-proof against a lack of local manpower

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Carnaval in Copacobana.jpeg

"It was love at first sight": How Sasha from Sydney trained from a samba beginner to the Rio carnival

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 28.04.2023

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 27.04.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 27.04.2023