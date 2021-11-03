Skin cancer in Australia: what are the risks and how to protect yourself (podcast)

Mother applying sunscreen to a child

Source: Getty Images/Peter Cade

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at the risk factors of skin cancer, including for people with darker skin tones and ways to stay sun-safe in Australia.

ТЕКСТОВАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ДОСТУПНА ЗДЕСЬ:

Skin cancer in Australia: What are the risks and how to protect yourself

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode