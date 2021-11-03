Skin cancer in Australia: what are the risks and how to protect yourself (podcast)Play10:03 Source: Getty Images/Peter CadeGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.42MB) This episode of Settlement Guide looks at the risk factors of skin cancer, including for people with darker skin tones and ways to stay sun-safe in Australia.ТЕКСТОВАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ДОСТУПНА ЗДЕСЬ:Skin cancer in Australia: What are the risks and how to protect yourselfShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode