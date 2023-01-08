Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
A smart traffic system that could warn drivers about potential collisions, road accidents, hazards and congestions is closer to launching in Australia Source: Getty / dowell/Getty Images
Published 9 January 2023 at 9:26am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.
