How studying snake poison helps evolutionary biologists?

The extraction of venom from a Coastal Taipan at the Australian Reptile Park has broken the world record for extracting the most raw venom from a single yield. The Australian Reptile Park/Cover Images Credit: The Australian Reptile Park/Cover Images/AAP Image
What are your ways of adapting and surviving? What does it have to do with snakes? Turns out, studying evolution of snake poison can help understand evolution of humans. SBS Russian discussed the issue with Alexander Mikheyev, evolutionary biologist and professor at the Australian National University.
