Death toll continues to rise due to heavy snow blizzards in the USA

Blizzard in Buffalo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 26: A view of a house covered with snow after snowfall in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 29 December 2022 at 10:24am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Sixty-three people have died in the USA as a record-setting blizzard continues in several states. Since late last week much of the United States has been experiencing the worst blizzard in 45 years.

