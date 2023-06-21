Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Charity organisation Souper Kitchen: We wouldn't be able to help without volunteers
Сара Бендетская, основатель благотворительной организации "Souper Kitchen" Credit: Picasa
Charity organisation 'Souper Kitchen' in Melbourne has declared its mission to support the most vulnerable part of the Russian-speaking Jewish community in Melbourne. For 9 years, this organisation, founded by Sarah Bendetsky, has been able to help many people. We spoke with Sarah about their past and future charity events.
