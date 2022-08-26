Speech therapist Elena Benatar: 'My job is to help children find their voice'

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has established there are 1.2 million Australians with communication disability, and speech pathologists know that good communication for all results in better communities.
“In Australia today, communication disability remains largely invisible. Unseen and out-of-sight,” said Tim Kittel, National President of Speech Pathology Australia.
That’s why during Speech Pathology Week, from 21-27 August, Speech Pathology Australia, the peak body for the speech pathology profession in Australia, is raising public awareness by highlighting the week’s theme: Good Communication, Better Communities.