SBS Russian

Stand-up comedian Milo Edwards: 'When I performed in Russia, it was still possible to joke about Putin'

SBS Russian

Milo.jpg

Milo Edwards, comedian, podcaster and writer. Credit: Supplied by M.Edwards

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 4:22pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This Sunday, the Melbourne Russian House will host an Open Mic event featuring a special guest from London, stand-up comedian Milo Edwards. We spoke with Milo about his performances on TNT in Russia, whether it is difficult to write jokes in Russian, and if there are any taboo topics in stand-up comedy.

Published 18 November 2022 at 4:22pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Asya Ukolova.jpg

The host of the SBS Russian children's podcast Asia Ukolova about the hard work of a presenter, the feathered listeners and how to avoid 'a star fever'

News Bulletin Russian

SBS News in Russian - 18.11.2022

Marijuana or cannabis and treatment of autism concept photo. Figure of human brain lies on green leaves of cannabis plant near three-dimensional letters composing the word Autism on yellow background

New study examines medicinal cannabis treatment for people with autism

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - Live 17.11.2022