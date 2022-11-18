Stand-up comedian Milo Edwards: 'When I performed in Russia, it was still possible to joke about Putin'
Milo Edwards, comedian, podcaster and writer. Credit: Supplied by M.Edwards
Published 18 November 2022 at 4:22pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This Sunday, the Melbourne Russian House will host an Open Mic event featuring a special guest from London, stand-up comedian Milo Edwards. We spoke with Milo about his performances on TNT in Russia, whether it is difficult to write jokes in Russian, and if there are any taboo topics in stand-up comedy.
Published 18 November 2022 at 4:22pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share