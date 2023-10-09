Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Stars come out to support 'Yes' - but 'No' campaigners are unmoved
The Road to the Referendum Source: SBS
High profile domestic and international musicians and actors are starting to mobilise support for a Yes vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. Those pushing to squash the referendum are confident they are in the lead but a prominent former prime minister leading the 'No' campaign has faced public heckling while casting his ballot.
Share