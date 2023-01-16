Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. First story

A woman holds a placard saying "Leave homophobia to Russia

WARSAW, POLAND - 2022/06/25: A woman holds a placard saying "Leave homophobia to Russia " during the Warsaw Equality Parade. Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. These are stories of people who were forced to flee the war and the Russian occupation. In the first episode of the short series, SBS Russian talks to Marina, director of the public organization "Inaya" in Kherson.

