Community story: 'I asked my brother what to send him from Australia. His reply was: 'A new leg'"Play14:12Mykolay Kudarenko with his daughter. Photo credit: Olena Kudarenko, sister of MykolayGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.26MB) Interview with Sydney resident Olena Pavlina Kudarenko about her brother, who volunteered to fight for Ukraine and was seriously wounded in the battle near Bakhmut.In the photo: Mikolay Kudarenko with his little daughter. Mykolay Kudarenko with his daughter. Photo credit: Olena Kudarenko, sister of MykolayСлушайте также:"Я видела похороны, но до сих пор не верю". Наталья Полозюк из Сиднея о гибели своей сестры в УкраинеShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode