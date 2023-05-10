Community story: 'I asked my brother what to send him from Australia. His reply was: 'A new leg'"

IMG_3629.JPG

Mykolay Kudarenko with his daughter. Photo credit: Olena Kudarenko, sister of Mykolay

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Interview with Sydney resident Olena Pavlina Kudarenko about her brother, who volunteered to fight for Ukraine and was seriously wounded in the battle near Bakhmut.

In the photo: Mikolay Kudarenko with his little daughter.
IMG_3410.JPG
Mykolay Kudarenko with his daughter. Photo credit: Olena Kudarenko, sister of Mykolay
Слушайте также:

"Я видела похороны, но до сих пор не верю". Наталья Полозюк из Сиднея о гибели своей сестры в Украине

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode