Study finds job recruiters discriminate based on names

Muslim businesswomen sealing a deal with a handshake

A rose by any other name would not be hired – job applicants are more likely to be successful if their name is English-sounding rather than ethnic. Source: Getty / Luis Alvarez

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new study indicates that English sounding names outperform ethnic names in job applications. The peak body representing multicultural Australians says more diversity needs to be implemented in recruitment processes to grow the economy.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode