Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Study finds job recruiters discriminate based on names
A rose by any other name would not be hired – job applicants are more likely to be successful if their name is English-sounding rather than ethnic. Source: Getty / Luis Alvarez
A new study indicates that English sounding names outperform ethnic names in job applications. The peak body representing multicultural Australians says more diversity needs to be implemented in recruitment processes to grow the economy.
Share