SBS RussianOther ways to listen Where to study Russian to prepare for HSC in NSW?Play14:57SBS RussianOther ways to listen Credit: Pexels/Julia M CameronGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.02MB)Published 20 December 2022 at 3:40pmBy SBS RussianSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Interview with Russian language teachers Marina Anokhina and Yulya James. This podcast is available in Russian only.Published 20 December 2022 at 3:40pmBy SBS RussianSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesУчителя русского языка Марина Анохина и Юлия Джеймс в студии SBS Russian. Source: SBSTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 20.12.2022Ecologist Eugene Simonov: Why the environmental organisation of Sakhalin was proclaimed a foreign agentThe New York Times: The USA tried to stop Ukraine from killing a top Russian general. Why?SBS Russian program — Live 19.12.2022