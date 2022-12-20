SBS Russian

Where to study Russian to prepare for HSC in NSW?

SBS Russian

pexels-julia-m-cameron-4145347.jpg

Credit: Pexels/Julia M Cameron

Published 20 December 2022 at 3:40pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Interview with Russian language teachers Marina Anokhina and Yulya James. This podcast is available in Russian only.

IMG_20221209_164416.jpg
Учителя русского языка Марина Анохина и Юлия Джеймс в студии SBS Russian. Source: SBS
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

