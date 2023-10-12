'Subclass 500 visas give a great opportunity to discover Australia and even come here with your family'

The Green Academy.png

Татьяна Грин, основательница и руководитель школы The Green Academy, Photo credit: The Green Academy

Tatyana Green, a founder and director of The Green Academy in Brisbane, shared some tips for future English language students planning to come to Australia.

The information in this interview is not a guide to action. For official information on student and other visas to Australia, visit the
Department of Home Affairs website
or seek advice from a registered immigration agent.
Слушайте также:

Важные изменения в сдаче экзамена IELTS: теперь можно пересдавать только одну часть

Основатель австралийской школы IELTS: наши учителя в Украине столкнулись с большими техническими проблемами

