The co-founders of SynPlanet told why their project is able to change the lives of many people on the planet

We talked about :
Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet, Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet and Victoria Stankeeva, journalist and producer at SBS. Photo credit: SBS Russian
- what problems the SynPlanet project can solve;
- whether they already have agreements with the Australian government and in what sectors;
- whether an ordinary person will be able to use technology and what is needed for this;
- when will the release and SynPlanet be available?