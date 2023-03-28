The co-founders of SynPlanet told why their project is able to change the lives of many people on the planet

Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet and Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet

Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet and Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet. Photo credit: SBS Russian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The guests of our regular podcast 'Business Talks' today are Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, and Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet.

Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet, Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet and Victoria Stankeeva, journalist and producer at SBS
Dr. Andrey Kirsanov, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of SynPlanet, Dr. Pavel Entin, President and co-founder of SynPlanet, Tatiana Stack, Vice-president and co-founder of SynPlanet and Victoria Stankeeva, journalist and producer at SBS. Photo credit: SBS Russian
We talked about :
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.03.2023

miroslava03.jpg

10-year-old composer from Adelaide Miroslava Baryshnikova

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 28.03.2023

female student in silhouette looking at the books from the bookshelf

'Not Australian': Australian university's Russian student boycott draws criticism