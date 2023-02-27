Tatyana from Gostomel: "The children we care about now will restore our Ukraine"

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko

Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.

Interview with Tatyana Goncharova from Gostomel. She spoke about how her family lives now and how she ended up in Turkey with more than a thousand Ukrainian children.
