Svoboda Alliance is among 30 foreign organisations whose activities Russia wants to recognise as "undesirable" and extremist
Президент "Svoboda Alliance" в НЮУ Илья Фомин на митинге в Сиднее Credit: Supplied by Ilya Fomin
Published 26 November 2022 at 10:13am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, the State Duma commission said that it will investigate the facts of possible interference of foreign states in the internal affairs of Russia in order to recognise as "undesirable" and extremist the work of 30 foreign organisations from 16 "unfriendly" countries, including the organisation "Svoboda Alliance" from Australia. We asked for a comment Ilya Fomin, President of the Svoboda Alliance Inc. NSW, and the Russian Embassy in Australia.
