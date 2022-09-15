SBS Russian

The Consulate of the Russian Federation comments on the Russian speaking community rally 'A future without war and terror'

Russian Consulate.jpg

Генеральное консульство РФ в Сиднее Credit: SBS Russian/Victoria Stankeeva

Published 15 September 2022 at 2:34pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS

Last week, Russian-speaking community in Sydney orginised a rally "The Future Without War and Terror" in front of the Consulate General of Russian Federation. Participants urged the Consulate staff to come and speak to them but no one did. We have received an official comment from the Consulate of the Russian Federation in Sydney regarding the rally.

Репортаж с акции можно послушать здесь:

Репортаж с акции возле Генерального Консульства РФ в Сиднее

