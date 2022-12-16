The famous Ukrainian carol 'Shchedryk,' also known as 'Carol of the Bells,' was performed at Carnegie Hall

SBS RussianOther ways to listen The famous Ukrainian carol 'Shchedryk,' also known as 'Carol of the Bells,' was performed at Carnegie HallPlay03:52SBS RussianOther ways to listen Christmas tree Source: Getty / Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.54MB)Published 17 December 2022 at 10:41amBy SBS RussianSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The world-famous piece for the choir "Shchedryk" was created by the Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych at the beginning of the 20th century.Published 17 December 2022 at 10:41amBy SBS RussianSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 17.12.2022SBS news in Russian — 17.12.2022Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia DaySBS news in Russian — 16.12.2022