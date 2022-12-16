SBS Russian

The famous Ukrainian carol 'Shchedryk,' also known as 'Carol of the Bells,' was performed at Carnegie Hall

Published 17 December 2022 at 10:41am
The world-famous piece for the choir "Shchedryk" was created by the Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych at the beginning of the 20th century.

