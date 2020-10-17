The Fatykhov family moved to Melbourne during the pandemic and opened a chocolate studio

Star Wars chocolates by Choco-Croco

Source: Choco-Croco Chocolate

Valeria Fatykhova is a molecular biologist from Kazan, who moved with her family to Melbourne at the height of the pandemic and found inspiration in chocolate.

Fatykhovs family
Source: Supplied
Choco-Croco chocolates
Source: Supplied
