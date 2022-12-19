Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
The New York Times: The USA tried to stop Ukraine from killing a top Russian general. Why?
Ukrainians soldiers try to improve a pontoon bridge in Bakhmut, under daily Russian shelling Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 20 December 2022 at 8:31am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The New York Times published a big investigation into the failures of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine. According the NYT, the Ukrainian forces attempted killing one of the top Russian generals, and the USA was trying to prevent that.
Published 20 December 2022 at 8:31am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share