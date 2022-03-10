'The night in Kyiv was relatively quiet'Play05:11 Source: SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.59MB) Ukrainians talk about their life in recent days. All sources are verified by SBS Russian before publication. This is a Russian language content.READ MORE'Schastia is no more''Mum, I'm still alive''I hide in a shelter'ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode