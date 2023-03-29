Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Leonid Volkov, a key ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is visiting Australia
Leonid Volkov, a key ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is talking to journalist Sima Tsyskin in Melbourne. Credit: Picasa
Australia is hosting Leonid Volkov, Russian opposition politician and associate of Alexei Navalny, as well as a former chairman of the board of the International Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia). Sima Tsyskin talked to Mr Volkov during his time in Melbourne.
Share