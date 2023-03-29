Leonid Volkov, a key ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is visiting Australia

Leonid Volkov and Sima.jpg

Leonid Volkov, a key ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is talking to journalist Sima Tsyskin in Melbourne. Credit: Picasa

Australia is hosting Leonid Volkov, Russian opposition politician and associate of Alexei Navalny, as well as a former chairman of the board of the International Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia). Sima Tsyskin talked to Mr Volkov during his time in Melbourne.

