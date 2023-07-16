The United States provided Ukraine with cluster munitions. What is their effectiveness and danger?
Cluster bombs are controversial and widely banned. Why is the US sending them to Ukraine? Source: AP / Mohammad Zaatari
In a controversial move, the US has agreed to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and reserves the right to use them if they were deployed against Russians.
