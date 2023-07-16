The United States provided Ukraine with cluster munitions. What is their effectiveness and danger?

People stand near cluster bomb units.

Cluster bombs are controversial and widely banned. Why is the US sending them to Ukraine? Source: AP / Mohammad Zaatari

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In a controversial move, the US has agreed to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and reserves the right to use them if they were deployed against Russians.


READ MORE

Где находится Пригожин и что будет с ЧВК Вагнер?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode