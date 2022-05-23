'There are many challenges, but we hope to represent Australia at the Olympics'
Australian figure skaters Hektor Giotopoulos Moore and Anastasiia Golubeva, and their coach Galina Pachin Source: Martin Kovacic/SBS
Interview with figure skaters Hektor Giotopoulos Moore and Anastasiia Golubeva, and their coach Galina Pachin. The pair represented Australia and won Silver at the Figure Skating Junior World Championships in Tallin in April. Now they are starting their 4 year campaign to represent Australia at the next Olympics.
