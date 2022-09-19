SBS Russian

There is water on Mars. And what about life?

NASA's Perseverance Rover Finds Rocks Containing Organic Matter On Mars

Mарсоход Perseverance обнаружил потенциальный источник жизни на Марсе Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/ Cover Images/AAP Image

Published 19 September 2022 at 3:49pm
By Svetlana Printcev
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has collected some of the most promising samples yet in its ongoing search for signs of life on the Red Planet. We discussed this promising news with Slava Kitaeff, an astronomer and Associate Director of Monash University's eResearch Center.

