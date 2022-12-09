SBS Russian

'This exchange shows that diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington are still alive'

United Arab Emirates: American basketball player Griner returns to US

US basketball player Brittney Griner is seen on a plane ahead of departing for the United States Credit: FSB/TASS/Sipa USA

Published 9 December 2022 at 2:27pm
By Svetlana Printcev
American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in Russia on charges of drug smuggling, was exchanged for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who in 2012 was given a 25-year prison sentence by a US court on multiple charges related to his arms-dealing career. We discussed this latest news with with Dr. Leonid Petrov, a researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra. This podcast is available in Russian only.

