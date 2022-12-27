SBS Russian

'This song is a powerful call to stay strong and not lose faith in goodness, no matter what.'

Dmitry Kotleev and Natalia Melnik Source: Photo by Natalia Melnik

Published 27 December 2022 at 3:04pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Interview with Sydney-based musicians Dmitry Kotleev and Natalia Melnik, who recorded a musical composition and a Christmas video for the song "Shchedryk" by the Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovich.

You can listen to this recording on streaming platforms
YouTube Music,
Spotify,
iTunes,
Amazon Music.


Слушайте также:

В Нью-Йорке провели концерт к 100-летию легенадрного украинского "Щедрика"

