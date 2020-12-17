This week in Russia (14 - 29 December)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny recently emerged from an induced coma after being poisoned with Novichok.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Source: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Russian top-stories of this week.

This podcast is available in Russian only.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 1.11.2023

Curfew Reintroduced Across Metropolitan Melbourne As Victoria Continues To Record New COVID-19 Cases

How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?

Day of remembrance of political prisoners.jpg

From Stalin's political prisoners to the Putin's ones: Letters, songs, and memory

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 31.10.2023